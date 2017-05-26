Property: West Crayke, Bridlington, £259,950

A spacious detached house in a prime location off Martongate. Located ideally for facilities such as the Co-op supermarket, the Friendly Foresters public house, primary and secondary schools, Bridlington North Library and local parks nearby.

The property comprises: hallway, ground floor wc, spacious lounge with remote control coal effect fitted gas fire, double glazed patio doors give access to uPVC conservatory with further doors leading to rear gardens, separate dining room, modern fitted kitchen with range of base and wall units, freestanding large range oven and hob, utility room with door to rear garden.

Four bedrooms, the master bedroom has modern white en-suite bathroom, plus modern white family bathroom. Gas central heating and uPVC double glazing.

To the front of the property is an enclosed paved and gravelled area with further car parking facility. The side elevation has a private drive leading to a double width garage with lino flooring, fitted work bench, cupboards etc.

The south elevation there are well laid out gardens comprising of a large decking area leading to lawn. A unique timber child’s fort comprising three towers across the full width of the garden, ladders to upper floor, bridge connector, rope bridge, swings, climbing net etc. The property also has a games room currently used for recreational facilities. Alternatively could be used as summer room/office etc. Adjoining the games room is a further storage area ideal for garden furniture etc. This building is constructed of uPVC cladding with a tiled roof.

Well worth inspection.

