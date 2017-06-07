Property: Wayside Crescent, Bridlington, £124,950

A well presented semi-detached bungalow situated in a cul-de-sac location close to the old town.

An ideal retirement residence, first time buy or well suited for investment purposes with excellent letting potential. Comprising lounge, fitted kitchen, uPVC conservatory, two bedrooms, shower room, gas central heating, uPVC double glazing, private driveway with extensive parking leading to the garage. To the rear of the property is a private low maintenance garden.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.