Property: Walmsley Close, Bempton, £165,000

A semi-detached dormer bungalow situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in Bempton village.
Comprising lounge, kitchen, bathroom, sun room, three/four bedrooms, gas central heating, uPVC double glazing, parking and a larger than average sectional garage. Both front and rear gardens are gravelled for ease of maintenance and the rear garden has a super outlook over neighbouring countryside. No ongoing chain.
Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.
Almost Done!
Registering with Bridlington Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.