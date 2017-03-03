Property: Villa Verde, Hornsea Road, Skipsea, £299,950

Individually designed property set behind wrought iron gates at the head of a long concealed driveway in the popular coastal village of Skipsea.

Beautifully tucked away and occupying a sizeable plot with attractive lawned gardens to the sides and rear with additional decking area and patio area, a detached double garage and ample off road parking, this new build property still retains two years of its structural warranty.

This stunningly presented residence is highly versatile and would make a perfect family home or an idyllic retirement retreat. With thoughtful design throughout which epitomises modern living, the property offers spacious accommodation on just one level which includes an open plan living area comprising lounge, dining area and kitchen with a breakfast island and a full range of integrated appliances whilst further reception space is offered in the form of a large conservatory to the side of the property.

The property also offers a utility room, family bathroom and three double bedrooms in addition to the master with en suite facilities.

Situated within easy driving distance to Hornsea, Bridlington, Driffield, Beverley and Hull, the property is ideally positioned for commuting and offers a good range of local amenities to include a primary school, post office, public house and shops.

This luxurious property benefits from having UPVC double glazed windows and doors, gas central heating and under floor heating throughout and offers a privacy which is rare to find and really must be viewed internally to be appreciated.

