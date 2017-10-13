Property: Trentham Drive, Bridlington, £149,950

Well presented semi-detached house, ready to move into on north side of Bridlington.

Trentham Drive is on a bus route which runs off Bempton Lane about two miles north of the town centre and the house is situated on the south side of the road which is conveniently located almost opposite the local estate shop. Within about a mile there is a Co-op supermarket and local schools.

The property comprises good sized living accommodation. PVCu side entrance door opens into the entrance lobby with stairs to the first floor (stair lift will be removed). Lounge with electric coal effect fire in an attractive wood surround (open grate behind if required) and fitted wall lights. PVCu French doors open on to the rear patio and garden. Kitchen/diner having an extensive range of fitted floor and wall cupboards with worktop lighting, integrated dishwasher, plumbing for automatic washing machine and the gas cooker with hood over will remain. Wall mounted condensing boiler only installed in July 2017. Understairs store cupboard and serving hatch through to the lounge.

Three bedrooms, (one with fitted storage cupboard). Bathroom is fully tiled and has a white suite of panelled bath with an electric shower over, washbasin, WC and extractor fan.

There is a lawned garden to the front with a block paved drive which leads to the detached garage. South facing rear garden with paved patio, lawn, well stocked borders and all enclosed by timber fencing. The property has gas central heating and PVCu double glazing soffits and fascias.

Contact D Dunk Lewis and Graves on 01262 672576 for more details.