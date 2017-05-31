Search

Property: Thixendale Road, Bridlington, £179,500

editorial image
Well positioned detached modern family house, in popular residential position to the north of Martongate.

Comprising sitting room, dining kitchen, ground floor WC, three double bedrooms, master en-suite facilities, family bathroom, gas central heating, uPVC double glazing, parking, a detached garage and gardens. Set on a large plot the property is within immediate striking distance of Headlands and Martongate Schools, local shops, and close to Bridlington town centre.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.