Property: Swanland Avenue, Bridlington, £229,950

An exclusive home with an affordable price tag. This simply stunning family home is situated within close proximity to Bridlington’s north beach, sea front and a variety of other amenities including shops and food outlets.

Recently upgraded to an absolutely meticulous standard throughout, this property now offers spacious and beautifully presented living accommodation set over three stories, which briefly comprises; entrance hall, lounge, dining room, dining kitchen with seating area and garden views, ground floor WC, master bedroom with a luxurious

en suite, three further double bedrooms, study and family shower room.

Externally the property benefits from having a landscaped garden to the rear featuring a patio seating area and a raised lawned area with pebbled borders and shrubs.

The property further benefits from uPVC double glazed windows and doors, allowing light to flood almost every room of this brilliant home and gas central heating throughout.

Bridlington is a fantastic sea side town with various local amenities and tourist attractions including the brand new £25 million Leisure Centre, with its innovative design it brings together a superb range of sports and leisure activities under one roof. The town itself also offers the Spa Theatre and the award winning sandy south beach and promenade, which offer outdoor splash pools and chalets.

This substantial family home represents fantastic value for money, offering a splendid elegance rarely available in this price range. Contact Hunters on 01262 674252 for more details.