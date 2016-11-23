Property: Stepney Grove, Bridlington, £119,960

A three bedroom end terraced house. Situated in the Old Town area of Bridlington.

The property is convenient for local primary and secondary schools and would ideally suit first time buyer/investment etc. Comprises: Entrance, front facing lounge with archway to fitted kitchen, ground floor wc. First floor white bathroom and three bedrooms, gas central heating, double glazing. Rear low maintenance garden and designated parking bay. EPC rating C. Well worth inspection.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.