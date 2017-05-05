Property: Station Avenue, Bridlington, £269,950

A commanding and immaculately presented three bedroom detached house.

Modernised and extended by the present owners creating a good sized ground floor living space with three reception rooms and living/dining kitchen area. Located opposite the town hall gardens, close to railway station, health centre, local shops and access into the town centre.

This light and airy property comprises: Ground floor: Spacious entrance hall with parquet floor, traditional spindle staircase leading to gallery landing, lounge with stove gas fire, sitting room with bi-folding doors leading to pleasant rear facing sun lounge overlooking the garden, dining room, modern fitted kitchen which has a ‘vaulted ceiling’ with a range of modern base and wall units, central island with sink unit and granite worktops tiled floor, part wall tiled, fridge/freezer, range style double oven with extractor over and integrated dishwasher, vertical radiator, two velux windows and uPVC double glazed french doors onto garden.

Utility room with base and wall units and Belfast sink, office and cloakroom.

First floor: spacious landing, three double bedrooms two with fitted robes (two en-suite shower rooms) white bathroom, double glazing and gas central heating.

Exterior: To the rear of the property is private walled landscaped low maintenance garden.

Sandstone paved patio area with raised flower beds to lower pebbled area. Long gated private driveway (accessed from Ashbourne Avenue) with parking for three cars and a caravan. No ongoing chain. EPC E.

Well worth inspection.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.