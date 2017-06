An excellent opportunity to acquire a traditional style, good sized semi-detached family house, located in the popular Saints area off Queensgate in Bridlington.

The property is suitable for immediate occupation, having a modernised dining kitchen and bathroom, sitting room, dining room, three bedrooms and a good sized garden at the rear. Parking is available at the property and a garage is being erected at the property in July 2017.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.