Property: St John’s Avenue West, Bridlington, £114,950

Semi detached house situated in a secluded cul-de-sac location just off St John’s Avenue close to local amenities.

The property is ideal for first time buyer/investor/retirement. Comprises: Lounge, kitchen/diner, white bathroom plus separate wc, two bedrooms and further wc gas central heating and uPVC double glazing. Parking area for two cars at front and paved patio area to lawn with pebbled borders and timber shed at the rear. No ongoing chain. EPC rating D.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.