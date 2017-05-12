Property: St John’s Avenue, Bridlington, £210,000

A beautifully presented and spacious family home located in a semi central location of Bridlington.

This extensive five bedroom property offers characterful yet modern living due to its period features throughout, including open fireplaces, deep skirting boards and decorative coving.

In brief, the ground floor comprises a porch leading into an impressive entrance hall, which gives access to the capacious lounge, dining room and contemporary kitchen which follows onto the modern utility area and wc. The first floor offers a large master bedroom which provides the luxury of a dressing room and en-suite bathroom. Also on this floor is a bathroom, separate wc, unfinished dressing room/ en-suite and two further bedrooms. Scaling to the second floor, there is an additional two bedrooms, a landing/ study area and a bathroom.

Being situated in a popular residential area of Bridlington, just off Quay Road, this property is just a stone’s throw away from all local amenities includingshops, restaurants, cafés, public houses, schools and transport links to and from surrounding towns and villages.

To the exterior, the property provides two patio areas, a well-manicured lawned garden, a mezzanine style single garage as well as a driveway suitable for one vehicle. There is also the potential for more off-road parking, by opening up the garage to the rear, which leads onto a paved area big enough to park at least four vehicles. In addition to this, the property benefits from being double glazed throughout as well as having gas central heating.

