Property: St John’s Avenue, Bridlington, £140,000

A newly refurbished three bedroomed mid-terraced house, offering generously proportioned accommodation over three floors.

An open plan lounge leads through to a dining area with wood burning stove and French doors to the rear, all finished with oak flooring which leads through to a newly fitted kitchen with integrated appliances. The property has three large bedrooms, a newly fitted modern bathroom, ground floor WC and a large garden to the rear.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.