Property: St Columba Road, Bridlington, £172,500

A well appointed and spacious family home set in a fantastic location in the sought after Queensgate extensions area.

Fantastic open plan layout to the rear, this property offers a kitchen diner opening into the conservatory overlooking lovely gardens, in addition to the front facing lounge. To the first floor there are two doubles and a generous single bedroom and family bathroom. Property benefits from having gas central heating and UPVC double glazed windows throughout.

