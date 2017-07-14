Property: Spring Lane, Bempton, £365,000

One of a kind detached bungalow, extensively refurbished and presented to a spectacular standard with an open plan living area, four bedrooms with two contemporary en-suites serving the master and second, a dressing room, cloakroom and stylish bathroom.

This bungalow has undergone a complete transformation with a meticulous attention to detail, showcased by the gorgeous solid oak doors and white plantation window shutters throughout the property.

Fitted with a striking bespoke kitchen offering all the “mod-cons” including: two eye-level electric ovens, a five-ring gas hob with a remote controlled stainless steel extractor hood, integrated fridge/freezer and a centre island with beautiful Corian work surfaces that sit above the stunning white and grey gloss units, this is a property that has truly been engineered with quality in mind.

Occupying a generous plot with a well-manicured and enclosed lawned garden with a patio and children’s play area, this capacious bungalow is situated on a very desirable road, in the heart of one of the East Coast’s most popular retreats.

The village is famous for its cliffs and for being an RSPB nature reserve, best known for its breeding of seabirds. Situated within easy driving distance to Bridlington and Flamborough, Bempton offers many local amenities.

This is an elegant and desirable bungalow which has been fitted to the highest of standards and is positioned in a sought-after area. This property really must be viewed to fully appreciate its modern interior and pristine condition.

