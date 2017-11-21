Property: South Sea Road South, Flamborough, £255,000

A deceptive bungalow which offers very spacious accommodation and has the benefit of gas fired central heating and PVCu double glazing.

The property comprises an entrance porch with deep understairs store cupboard, L-shaped entrance hall, south facing lounge with coved ceiling, open flame gas fire in marble and wood surround, fitted wall lights, telephone point with BT Fibre and PVCu French doors with side screens open onto the garden.

Kitchen/diner with an extensive range of fitted floor and wall cupboards incorporating integrated fridge and freezer, the Stoves range will remain and is dual fuel having seven gas burner hob with two ovens and an electric grill with extractor hood over. Coved ceiling with downlighters, south facing window, doors off to first floor staircase and the garage.

There are two bedrooms and a large shower room to the ground floor, with white suite of vanity wash basin with fitted cupboards on two walls, WC and fully tiled shower enclosure with plumbed in shower. Coved ceiling with downlighters.

The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite shower room on the first floor which are accessed via the enclosed staircase from the kitchen.

Outside the attached garage has a remote control roller door, electric light and power. An external door to the side drive and a door off to the utility room with ceramic tiled floor, fitted worktop and cupboards under, plumbing for automatic washing machine and wall mounted Worcester Gas boiler installed 2012. Gravelled parking space to the front and side drive for extra parking.

Contact D Dunk, Lewis and Graves on 01262 672576 for more details.