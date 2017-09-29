Property: Scarborough Road, Bridlington, £225,000

An individual three bedroom detached house with pleasant established rear gardens. Located on an elevated plot, close to local school, bus routes and Bridlington’s Old Town with its array of shops, galleries and eateries. Westgate Park is also close by. This really is an ideal family home.

The current vendor has created a tasteful modern open plan living area to the ground floor with feature central log burner.

The property comprises on the ground floor an interesting front facing open plan lounge leading to modern fitted kitchen/diner with a range of modern base and wall units, Butlers sink unit, integrated dishwasher, multi -fuel wood burner . To the rear extension are two velux windows giving extra light to the kitchen area. Former pantries provide a good sized utility storage area. Access off the kitchen to the utility room with plumbing for washing machine and a study is just off the lounge.

Front facing dining room with wood fireplace surround with marble hearth.

On the first floor is three well proportioned bedrooms and bathroom which comprises panelled bath with electric shower over, wash hand basin and wc, part walled tiling and wood panelling, built in storage cupboard housing hot water tank.

To the front of the property is an elevated lawned garden, the side elevation is a gated driveway giving access to large well established rear garden with pebbled patio to lawn. Large fish pond and decked area, summer house and shed. Extensive private parking plus workshop with power and lighting.

Well worth inspection. EPC rating D.

