Property: Rosebery Avenue, Bridlington, £169,950

A traditional semi detached house which has recently been modernised by the present owners which includes a newly fitted kitchen, bathroom, decoration throughout, consumer unit, some UPVC double glazing and gas central heating. Situated in this prime residential location on the south side.

The property comprises: two reception rooms, kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom, private driveway, garage, parking for four cars and private enclosed rear garden. Well worth inspection.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.