Property: Rochester, West End, Kilham

Asubstantial detached bungalow which has been intelligently upgraded to a standard that can only be described as stunning. This spacious detached bungalow occupies a substantial plot and is enviably situated in an elevated position, concealed from view yet enjoying far reaching country views. The current owners have transformed this property during their occupancy and spared no expense, attending to every detail and lavishing the bungalow in luxury.

A newly built porch with a bespoke entrance door opens into the hallway with parquet flooring and oak framed glass panelled doors opening into the reception areas which comprise lounge, dining room, conservatory, sun room plus an ultra-modern kitchen diner which all benefit from having solid oak dado rails, skirting boards and architraves.

fg

The hallway leads on to the master bedroom with luxurious en-suite facilities, two further bedrooms and a very sleek bathroom.

Being fitted throughout with vertical blinds, this bungalow is abundant in light and space and enjoys a level of privacy rare to find.

The well-landscaped rear gardens are plentiful and completely unoverlooked whilst the frontage is set back a distance from the road providing ample off-street parking and a double garage.

Kilham lies in the heart of the Yorkshire Wolds and offers a good range of local amenities including primary school, shops, public house, restaurant and a petrol station. Known to be one of the prettiest villages in the region, Kilham also benefits from having a good transport links to nearby Driffield and Bridlington.

Call Hunters Estate Agents on 01262 674252.