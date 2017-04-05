Property: Rainsburgh Lane, Wold Newton, £209,950

Spacious and beautifully light family home set in an idyllic location with open country views to the rear and an open aspect to the front.

This well proportioned semi detached property is immaculately presented. Comprising: Entrance hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen diner, conservatory, double bedroom and bathroom to the ground floor, with two double bedrooms and a shower room to the first, lawned gardens to front and rear, driveway parking and a garage.

Contact Hunters on 01262 411062 for more details.