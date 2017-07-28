Property: Queensgate, Bridlington, £399,950

A rare opportunity to acquire a commanding and prominent executive family house, which has been divided into two self-contained flats at ground and first floor level. The property offers a fabulous opportunity to a purchaser seeking two individual flats or alternatively the property could easily be re-converted back to a single dwelling.

Built in 1926 of substantial traditional brick construction, beneath a red clay tile roof covering, now having secondary and inset double glazing to most rooms, two individual gas central heating systems and also a substantial loft area which would provide potential for further development.

The ground floor apartment comprises a large reception hall, sitting room, conservatory, kitchen, WC, two bedrooms and a bathroom. The first floor apartment, which is served by a separate enclosed covered stair case, comprises landing reception hall, inner landing, sitting room, kitchen, dining room/bedroom, two bedrooms, WC and a bathroom.

Pedestrian gateways are to the main frontage on Queensgate and also to the side on Fortyfoot. There is a newly laid block paved driveway with ample parking for approximately five cars and detached brick built double garage has a pitched tile roof, two roll up doors and power and light connections.

The main gardens to the property are screened and enclosed with walled boundary surrounds, tall screen hedges and trees, extensive lawn areas with various shrubs and borders, all set with a south and west facing aspect.

The freehold is located at the junction of Queensgate and Fortyfoot.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details or to book a viewing.