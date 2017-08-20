Property: Queensgate, Bridlington £169,950

Located on the north side of Bridlington, close to the junction with St Aidan Road. This traditional semi detached house comprises inner hall, lounge, dining room with wood burner, fitted kitchen, rear lobby with ground floor w.c. three bedrooms all with fitted wardrobes, white bathroom suite, gas central heating, uPVC double glazing, private driveway and pleasant private rear garden timber shed.
Nicholas Belt (Estate Agency) Ltd – 01262 672253
