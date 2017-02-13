Property: Pinfold Meadows, Bridlington, £134,950

A well presented three bedroom semi detached house situated just off Marton Road.

Ideal for first time buyer/permanent home/investment etc. Comprises: Lounge, fitted kitchen/diner, uPVC conservatory, three bedrooms, white bathroom, gas central heating, uPVC double glazing, a paved private driveway leading to detached brick built garage. To the rear of the property is a low maintenance fenced enclosed garden

area, water point and security light. Well worth inspection.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.