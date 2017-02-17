Property: Newtondale Garth, Bridlington, £275,000

A rare opportunity to acquire one of these prestigious detached executive retirement bungalows, built by Persimmon Homes, with this particular property having been extensively modernised and improved during 2016 and is in immaculate condition.

The property offers a good sized sitting room with French doors opening into a separate dining room with patio doors leading out to a conservatory. The dining kitchen has been recently re-fitted to a superb standard, with Chippendale style shaker units and includes a built in double oven, combi oven with microwave, gas hob and a dishwasher. There is ample space for all your other appliance requirements and also a good sized dining area incorporated into the kitchen.

The bungalow has the benefit of three double bedrooms, two of which have fully fitted wardrobes and the master bedroom has a recently re-fitted en-suite shower room, all fitted to a high standard with guarantees still in place. The house bathroom incorporates a newly fitted full width walk in shower cubicle. Full gas central heating and uPVC double glazing.

Occupying a pleasantly elevated position with lawns and shrubs to the front and a long block paved driveway, with a modern timber gate, leading to a detached double brick built garage with remote control roll up door, power and light connections. The rear of the bungalow has a south west facing aspect and a good sized, well kept, private lawn garden and patio areas.

Newtondale Garth runs directly from Thorntondale Drive on the rear of the Martonfields residential development.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.