Property: Neptune Drive, Bridlington, £134,950

A well presented two bedroom end terraced house. Situated on a good sized corner plot with extensive gardens and parking for two cars.

Built by Redrow circa 2006. Located in this modern development close to the junction of Brett Street and Quay Road. Comprises: Cloakroom, fitted kitchen, lounge/diner, good sized uPVC conservatory overlooking the garden, two double bedrooms and modern white bathroom, gas central heating and uPVC double glazing.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.