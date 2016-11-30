Property: Meadow Road, Bridlington, £114,950

A spacious and immaculately presented family home on the north side of Bridlington.

This mid terrace property benefits from having UPVC double glazing and gas central heating throughout. Internally the property comprises entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, dining area, three bedrooms and a family bathroom. Externally a sizeable rear garden with lawned and paved areas and complete with an outbuilding for extra storage. This property would be an ideal first time buy.

