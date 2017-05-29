Property: Mayfield Road, Bridlington, £254,500

This commanding Edwardian semi-detached house is located just off Bridlington’s south side seafront and offers an excellent opportunity to a family executive buyer seeking a well maintained and presented home, available without an ongoing chain.

The property has a very spacious layout and viewing is strongly recommended to avoid disappointment.

At ground floor level there is a large reception hall, living room with bay window to frontage, sitting room with arched header that leads to a dining area with French doors leading out to the rear garden, a breakfast kitchen, shower room and separate WC. From the hall a staircase leads to the first floor landing where there are four good sized bedrooms, bathroom and WC, a further staircase leads to a large attic bedroom and shower room. Gas central heating is installed to part of the property and uPVC double glazing to most windows.

To the front of the property is a forecourt patio area with a south facing aspect. A driveway runs to the side of the property, at present there is a dividing wall but this could easily be removed if required. At the rear of the property there is a garage which has power and light connected and two useful out store workshops, also with power and light connected. There is a private patio and garden area surrounded by walls.

Mayfield Road is located at the south side of Bridlington, with the property being less than 100 metres from the seafront. The main south beach and amenities are all within immediate walking distance, whilst the town centre is approximately half-a-mile away.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.