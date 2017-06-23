Property: Marton Road, Bridlington, £499,950

Offered onto the market in immaculate condition is this beautiful four bedroom detached residence situated on Martongate.

This stunning home has been carefully renovated to the highest of standards by its current owners. After having driven down the tree-lined drive and entering through the front door, the grand hallway gives you the first sense of the space on offer. Briefly comprising: Hall, lounge/diner, second living room, kitchen, study, wc and utility room to the ground floor. Upstairs, the property has a spacious gallery landing, modern bathroom and four good-sized bedrooms, one of which offers a spacious and contemporary en-suite bathroom.

The property has undergone work in recent years, showcased by stunning finishing touches throughout. In the kitchen, modern white gloss units sit below contrasting dark granite work surfaces and a centre island is offered with an integrated breakfast bar. The extensive lounge/diner is decorated in a contemporary style with solid oak flooring leading through into the large hall, which follows through into a further reception room which is currently set out as a second sitting room.

Ascending upstairs, to the gallery landing to where all four bedrooms and the bathroom lead off, you will find a set of French doors leading out onto the balcony, where you can admire your well-manicured front lawn.

Externally, the property is set on roughly a third of an acre, a large single garage and ample off-road parking.

Situated in the highly-sought after north side of Bridlington, this executive home is close to local amenities.

Contact Hunters 01262 674252 for more details.