Property: Marton Corner, Jewison Lane, Sewerby, £359,950

A stunning former farmhouse that has undergone extensive upgrading plus the building of a two storey extension to the existing property in 2007.

The extended detached residence situated at the junction of Sheeprake Lane and Jewison Lane on the outskirts of Sewerby village enjoys excellent southern aspect to the rear elevation with mature gardens.

The property is convenient for local facilities, restaurants, Sewerby Park, Bridlington Links golf club and access to cliff top walks and comprises a large reception porch to the inner hallway, large feature lounge with French doors leading to a patio and grounds, sitting room, classical fitted kitchen leading to open plan dining room, utility room and ground floor wc, gas central heating and uPVC double glazing.

The first floor has five bedrooms plus two bathrooms. The master bedroom has en-suite and French doors leading to a balcony with wrought iron balustrade and slate flooring, enjoying pleasant southern aspect over rear gardens.

Facing onto Jewison Lane is an enclosed garden area and large seven bar iron gate giving access to the integral brick garage with remote controlled door. A second driveway gives access to a large gravelled parking area for several vehicles.

To the rear is raised patio style gardens with large seating area having wrought iron surround and slate flooring. Access leading to lower level, lawned garden with shrubs, trees, etc. One timber summerhouse, one timber shed, one greenhouse and an outside water point.

The property has a security system installed.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.