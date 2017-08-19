Property: Main Street, Sewerby £595,000

An exceptional and unique house in sought-after village with sea views. A full scheme of modernisation has been completed to the highest standards using quality materials.

Parts of this property are believed to date back to the late 16th century. The modernisation and improvement works include all new wiring, central heating and underfloor heating through the solid floor which have been laid with tumbled limestone. The property comprises entrance hall, cloaks/wc, lounge with south facing window, moulded cornice and period style open grate in smooth stone surround. Sitting room with south facing window, recess fitted glazed store cupboards and period style open grate in smooth stone surround. The kitchen includes builders block solid wood worktops, inset Belfast pot sink with swan neck mixer tap, integrated fridge/freezer, “ Stoves” Newhome seven burner hob and two oven gas range. Ceiling down lighters and Edison hanging bulbs to the breakfast bar. Dining/Garden room featuring French doors which open on to the garden and patio area, utility room with internal BBQ. Three double bedrooms which have access to both new bathrooms via Jack and Jill doors. Bedrooms one and three have views to Bridlington Bay and period cast metal fireplaces in surrounds. The unprepossessing front elevation to Main Street belies what awaits when approaching the property from Cliff Road. The rear facade provides a superb backdrop to the south facing extensive well laid out gardens with lawns and flowerbeds enclosed by boxed hedging and there is also a small greenhouse.

