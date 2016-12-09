Property: Main Street, Fraisthorpe, £259,950

A rare opportunity to acquire a detached, modern property in this very quiet village settlement, to the south of Bridlington, just off the A165 Hull Road, but bordering open fields and with screening trees. Offered to the market with no onward chain.

The property was constructed in 1993 as a one off design and offers a good sized sitting room with French doors leading through to a dining room of rustic tudor design and a conservatory of full uPVC construction with French doors out to the main garden at the rear. The breakfast kitchen has the benefit of a separate utility area and a ground floor WC off the utility.

At first floor level is a modern family bathroom which benefits from separate bath and shower facilities, four good sized double bedrooms, three of which have fitted wardrobes and the master bedroom having the addition of en-suite facilities. Full oil central heating and double glazing are installed in the property.

There is a driveway with parking for three cars and an integral garage with power and light connections. At the rear of the property is a southwest facing, well maintained garden with block paved sets, lawn area, sun patio, shed, store and greenhouse, an external power point, lighting and an outlook to open fields beyond.

Ideally suited to an executive or family buyer, and is handily located for Fraisthorpe Beach.

The A165 road links to Beverley, Hull and Bridlington, where all major shops and requirements are present for daily needs. A regular bus service passes Fraisthorpe on the Hull to Scarborough route.

