Property: Kingsgate, Bridlington, £349,950

A substantial and extended detached period house located in a prime residential area. Constructed circa 1930 with feature stone mullion windows.

The property is convenient for local schools, Bridlington golf course and the A165 (the main Bridlington to Beverley/Hull road), approximately 320 meters to the south foreshore. The current vendors have extensively upgraded the property during their ownership.

The property comprises a spacious reception hall, spacious lounge, sitting room with bi-fold doors which open into a conservatory, modern and spacious fitted dining kitchen with integrated appliances that include double oven, hob with stainless steel extractor over and wine cooler, ground floor wc, utility and garden room which is a useful extra reception room with built in storage cupboards, laminate floor, central heating radiator, two uPVC windows and uPVC doors leading directly into the rear garden.

On the first floor is a spacious landing area giving access to four double bedrooms, one with en-suite plus a spacious family bathroom, gas central heating, uPVC double glazing.

To the front of the property is block paved low maintenance garden providing parking for several cars, leading to a garage.

To the rear of the property is a deep, enclosed, low maintenance block paved garden with gravelled feature borders. Further raised patio with timber summer house. EPC rating E

Well worth inspection.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details or to book a viewing.