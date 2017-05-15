Property: Hermitage Road, Bridlington, £124,950

A traditional three bedroom semi detached house with good size conservatory. Situated in cul-de-sac location just off Quay Road.

An ideal starter home or for retirement/investment etc. Comprising ground floor wc, lounge, dining room, conservatory, fitted kitchen, three bedrooms and white bathroom, gas central heating and uPVC double glazing. To the rear is enclosed garden with decked patio area to lawn with borders. New boiler (2016). New windows (2017). No ongoing chain.

