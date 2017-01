A rare opportunity to acquire an end terrace village cottage which has been extended substantially to provide a three bedroomed layout with two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

All set on a substantial plot with possible future hope value for additional development. This property would be ideally suited to a home based tradesman seeking space for vehicles and is set in an easily accessible position on the edge of the village.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.