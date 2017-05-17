Property: Grovewood, High Street, Rudston, £164,500

End terrace village cottage which has been extended substantially to provide a spacious three bedroomed layout with two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Set on a substantial plot and occupies a south facing corner site with a patio access, over a grass verge. A large garden is to the rear with vehicle access to the north side. A garage unit is in situ which could easily be renovated or removed, to create substantial access for additional vehicles or a new garage.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.