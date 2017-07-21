Property: Fortyfoot, Bridlington, £229,950

An extended and spacious six bedroom semi detached house. Situated in this popular residential location on the north side, convenient for access to town and north foreshore and within approximately half a mile, local schools, park etc. Ideal for a large family.

The property comprises: Ground floor wc, front facing lounge with electric fire and wood surround, rear facing sitting room with gas fire cast iron inset and wood surround, dining room with open archway into kitchen/diner fitted with range of base and wall units, stainless steel sink, stainless steel extractor, part wall tiling, plumbing for washing machine, gas central heating boiler, uPVC double glazed door onto garden.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms (two with built in storage cupboards), white bathroom suite comprises panelled bath, shower cubicle with electric shower, wash hand basin and wc, part wall tiling.

The second floor has a further three bedrooms.

The property has gas central heating and uPVC double glazing.

Outside to the front of the property is a walled pebbled parking area. To the side elevation there is a private driveway leading to garage with up and over door, power and lighting. Utility area fitted with base and wall units, stainless steel sink unit, plumbing for washing machine.

The rear of the property has an enclosed fenced garden with lawn leading to decked area. Sheltered area currently used for the hot tub which is included in the sale. Must be viewed.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.