Property: Flamborough village, £139,950

A modern cottage style property constructed by Bryan Brown builders circa 1990s in this pleasant tucked away cul-de-sac location off Bempton Lane, Flamborough.
An ideal home for starter buyer, retirement or good second home with excellent letting potential. Comprising hall, lounge, fitted dining kitchen, conservatory, two bedrooms, bathroom, gas central heating, uPVC double glazing, private drive to brick garage, private rear gardens. Well worth inspection. EPC rating E.
Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253.