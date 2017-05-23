Property: Flamborough, near Bridlington, £275,000

Individual spacious detached dormer bungalow situated in a prominent central location in Flamborough approx a mile from North Landing and Thornwick Bay.

Comprising spacious reception hall, lounge archway leads to dining room, spacious L-shaped kitchen, utility room, four bedrooms, plus further utility, four-piece bathroom suite, separate wc, oil central heating, uPVC double glazing, private driveway leading to internal security gates in turn leading to double garage. No chain.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.