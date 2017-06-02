Property: Ferndale, West End, Kilham, £350,000

Situated in the centre of one of the area’s prettiest villages, this executive family home has been upgraded by its current owners and is now offered to the market in immaculate order.

Enjoying an enviable, elevated position overlooking the Yorkshire Wolds countryside to the front and the beautiful, private landscaped gardens to the rear, this converted barn benefits from being concealed from passing traffic by a large driveway and double garage.

Kilham lies in the heart of the Yorkshire Wolds and offers a good range of local amenities and good transport links to nearby towns including Driffield and Bridlington.

Internally, the property has been presented to the highest of standards, while still retaining its beautiful character features. The detached residence features quality in abundance which is showcased by the intricate detailing throughout, including bespoke doors and windows with plantation shutters, charming feature fireplaces, a stunning solid wood Shaker style kitchen and gorgeous contemporary bathrooms.

The accommodation within this substantial home comprises: Entrance hall, spacious lounge, dining room, beautiful kitchen diner, utility room, cloak room and a recently upgraded conservatory overlooking the mature lawned gardens.

To the first floor you will find master bedroom with an en-suite, three further double bedrooms plus a study and family bathroom.

Externally the double garage and drive provide ample off-street parking, while to the rear, the property offers a beautiful and well-manicured garden.

Contact Hunters on 01262 674252 for more details.