Property: Eighth Avenue, Bridlington, £169,950

A traditional three bedroom semi detached house situated in the prime residential location of ‘The Avenues’ approximately 700 yards from the north beach and within a convenient distance of walks along the Promenade back to the harbour or cliff top walks to Sewerby.

The property is also convenient for access to town, with local shops etc on Flamborough Road.

This family home benefits from uPVC double glazing throughout and a recently fitted combination boiler (installed November 2016).

The property comprises: Entrance hall with built in storage cupboard plus under stairs storage, front facing lounge with fitted coal effect electric fire with marble inset and wood surround, laminate floor, dining room with fitted coal effect gas fire with marble style inset and surround uPVC patio doors leading to the rear garden.

Fitted kitchen with range of base and wall units, split level electric oven and gas hob with extractor over, plumbing for washing machine, fully tiled floor. Walk in pantry/storage cupboard.

Three bedrooms (two double, one single) plus white modern extensively tiled bathroom suite with corner shower cubicle, wc and wash hand basin, laminate floor.

Private off-road parking with brick built garage which has power and lighting, uPVC side door and front electric roller door.

To the front of the property is a wall enclosed low maintenance garden. To the rear is a fenced enclosed low maintenance flagged patio with outside water tap.

No onward chain. EPC rating D.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.