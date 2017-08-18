Search

Property: East Road, Bridlington £174,500

df
df

A commanding and sizeable semi-detached house, appointed to a high standard throughout and suitable for immediate occupation. The sizeable accommodation offers a reception dining hall, sitting room, breakfast kitchen, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property has a good sized, well set continental patio garden at the rear with gravel and decked areas, having a south facing aspect and ample room to park a vehicle.

Ullyotts, Bridlington – Tel 01262 401401

df

df

dfdsf

dfdsf