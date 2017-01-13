Property: Derwent Gardens, Bridlington, £234,950

A modern built four bedroom detached house built by Barratt Homes to their “Ascot” design.

The residence offers spacious family sized accommodation and is situated on a popular residential development just off Bempton Lane. Located within easy access to country walks, bus service routes, ‘Londis’ convenience store etc

The property comprises: entrance, cloakroom with wc, wash hand basin with vanity unit, front facing lounge with gas fire and feature stone fire surround, French doors into the hallway.

Archway from the lounge leads into the dining room with uPVC double glazed French doors opening onto the garden. The fitted kitchen/diner has integrated dishwasher, electric double oven, gas hob with extractor over, uPVC double glazed French doors onto the garden, fitted utility room with a range of units, plumbing for washing machine and gas boiler.

On the first floor there is a built-in storage cupboard, study, four double bedrooms (two with white en-suite shower rooms) plus a modern bathroom with white suite comprising of panelled bath, wc, wash hand basin with vanity unit.

Gas central heating and uPVC double glazing.

To the side elevation is a private driveway leading to the garage with up and over door, electric and lighting. The front of the property has an open plan garden with lawn and to the rear there is a fenced enclosed garden which has two paved patio areas leading to lawn. EPC rating C.

Well worth inspection.

