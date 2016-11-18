Property: Craikewells, Flamborough, £279,500

Located on the edge of Flamborough village, this substantial modern detached bungalow offers a super opportunity to an executive or retired buyer seeking a pristine home, with private gardens and a substantial conservatory. Add to this a good sized garage, full gas central heating, uPVC double glazing and lots of parking, this bungalow should be on any buyers viewing list.

The freehold has been extensively improved internally offering a good sized sitting room with feature wood burner and French doors opening out to the rear garden, a separate dining room with French doors leading to a super conservatory of around 250 square feet or thereabouts, a good sized re-fitted kitchen, separate utility, house bathroom and three bedrooms all of which have the benefit of fitted wardrobes and the master bedroom has en-suite shower facilities.

The property occupies a good sized, well maintained and managed plot, with gardens set to the front, side and rear, all very well kept with mature trees, shrubs and border beds, lawned and paved areas.

The block paved driveway offers parking for two cars side by side, which leads in turn to a double garage, attached to the main building, with an auto remote roll-up front door, rear access door and power and light connections.

Flamborough is a very popular village steeped in history with its lighthouses, caves, white cliffs and heritage status. It is supported by its own convenience stores, post office, public houses, primary school and local shops and has a passing through bus service to Bridlington on a regular basis.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details or to book a viewing.