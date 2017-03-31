Property: Corner Cottage, Marton Road, Bridlington, £269,500

A homebuyer seeking a home with character would be well advised to take a look at Corner Cottage on Marton Road, an Edwardian house being offered by Ullyotts of Bridlington.

The property forms a substantial and prominent house of individual layout and character, set at the junction of Marton Road and Short Lane, just on the edge of Bridlington’s Old Town conservation area. The property has been owned by a master joiner of local repute, but is now reluctantly offered to the market with no ongoing chain.

The accommodation has a good sized family layout with gas central heating, double glazing, a large open plan living room with dining area and patio doors out to the garden, a modern open plan dining kitchen with feature open beamed ceiling, ash parquet flooring and a spiral servant’s staircase. The kitchen incorporates a good range of modern fitted units, built in oven, hob and fridge and leading off is a good sized utility.

At first floor level there are three good sized double bedrooms and a large family bathroom. At the rear of the property is a private enclosed lawn garden with a timber worktop store, parking and ample room for a garage. This all combines to make a totally individual package which must be viewed.

A short walk from the property will lead you into the Old Town heart, where the local ale houses and restaurants form a hub of activity, yet in the other direction a walk down Marton Road into Church Green would bring you out to the Priory Church and Bayle.

Local schools lie within a one mile radius andtown centre is short drive away.

