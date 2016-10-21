Property: Chapel Lodge, Temple Lane, Carnaby, £350,000

Located on the north western edge of Carnaby village is this rather individual Wesleyan Chapel conversion dating back to the 1870s, but now offering a substantial four bedroomed detached family home, with carefully tended, private gardens, substantial workshop and ample parking.

The property has been extensively modernised over the last two years to provide new kitchen and bathroom suites, new décor, floor coverings, gas central heating and uPVC double glazing, combining to create a good opportunity to an executive family buyer or retired home seeker looking for some peace and individuality. All replaced oak solid internal doors, herringbone floors, a large dining kitchen, minstrel style gallery landing and new bathrooms can easily be described on paper, but warrant full internal viewing and are unlikely to render disappointment.

The property is being offered by Ullyotts of Bridlington and Driffield and local director Tony Saltonstall FNAEA, Dip. DEA, who appraised the property, commented that Chapel Lodge really did need to be on the viewing list of any party seeking an individual home of good proportions. Whilst the frontage garage has been converted to office and day space, it could be easily reconverted, but an additional 31 foot by 14 foot workshop at the rear would amply cater for that classic car renovation! Set patio and lawned garden at the rear offer totally privacy.

Set on the edge of Carnaby village, Chapel Lodge is within immediate striking distance of Bridlington, Carnaby Industrial Estate, Driffield, Hull, York, Beverley, Scarborough and Malton.

