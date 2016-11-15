Property: Chanceinn, Back Street, Burton Fleming, £250,000

This deceptive and unique three bedroomed detached bungalow occupies an impressive plot spanning just over a quarter of an acre.

Having been recently updated by the current owners to an excellent standard, this property offers surprisingly spacious accommodation internally and a fantastic rear garden with an open country aspect to the rear.

The property itself benefits from having uPVC double glazing throughout, open fire with back boiler central heating and comprises light and airy lounge, dining room, large sun room, kitchen diner, three good sized bedrooms and a family bathroom. The third bedroom is accessed via the master bedroom and would be ideal as a nursery or could be converted into a dressing room/en suite.

Externally the rear courtyard opens out to a fantastic garden area featuring a large, five-foot-deep fish pond, vegetable patches, a generous lawn with a summer house which overlooks the stunning garden. In addition to the garage, there are various outbuildings including a large timber shed and coal shed.

Off road parking is available on the driveway and through the double gates to the rear, comfortably accommodating a mobile home and/or numerous vehicles.

Situated in one of the area’s most sought after villages, this bungalow must be viewed internally to be fully appreciated.

This desirable property is situated close to regular links to the surrounding towns and villages including Driffield, Bridlington, Filey and Scarborough.

Contact Hunters on 01262 674252 for more details or to book a viewing.