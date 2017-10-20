Property: Carroway Close, Bridlington, £649,500

With an undeniable flair for intelligent and thoughtful design, the owner of this ultra-modern and energy efficient home has been credited with a singular attention to detail and featured in a number of property design and architectural publications.

Situated in one of Bridlington’s most sought after residential areas, this impressive and individual detached family home offers an array of stylish and state of the art features throughout its spacious accommodation. Spanning three storeys, the property comprises in brief: A beautifully light open plan living space to the rear over-looking the private gardens, study, utility, games room, exercise room, cinema, master bedroom suite, three further double bedrooms and three bathrooms in addition to the double garage and ample outside space to the front and rear.

Built and designed with energy efficiency as a priority, this ‘A’ rated property incorporates some of the most up to date technology in ventilation and air filtering, harnessing of solar energy (with its 24 solar panels) and harvesting of rainwater in addition to some of the more visually impressive features including over 200 LED lights and colour changing strip lights, as well as the CCTV system all remotely controlled via smart phone.

Additionally, the property benefits from having a Mitsubishi air source heat pump, a mechanical ventilation heat recovery system in each room and underfloor heating throughout both the ground floor and lower ground floor level.

This one of a kind property can only be appreciated on internal inspection.

