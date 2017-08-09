Property: Carroway Close, Bridlington, £649,500

Unusual detached family house was designed and built for the present owner who wished to incorporate the highest levels of energy efficiency.

Comprising: Spacious hall, lounge/diner with luxury fitted kitchen area, utility room, four bedrooms (one with en-suite and walk-in wardrobes) and house bath/shower/wc. Basement area with home cinema, gym and games room. Store and garage.

Contact Dunk Lewis and Graves on 01262 672576 for more details.