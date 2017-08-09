Property: Carroway Close, Bridlington, £649,500

Unusual detached family house was designed and built for the present owner who wished to incorporate the highest levels of energy efficiency.
Comprising: Spacious hall, lounge/diner with luxury fitted kitchen area, utility room, four bedrooms (one with en-suite and walk-in wardrobes) and house bath/shower/wc. Basement area with home cinema, gym and games room. Store and garage.
Contact Dunk Lewis and Graves on 01262 672576 for more details.
Almost Done!
Registering with Bridlington Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.