Property: Cardigan Road, Bridlington, £575,000

A rare opportunity to acquire a commanding detached Victorian house with immense potential with the main house offering six reception rooms, six bedrooms and three bathrooms. The freehold offers a unique opportunity to a family executive buyer or developer seeking an individual residence of character.

Cardigan House has many original features with accommodation set over three storeys, together with a renovated coach house within the grounds and extensive gardens.

The freehold comprises a hallway, lounge, dining room, music room, a substantial sun room/drawing room extension, good sized conservatory, breakfast room and kitchen, cloaks/shower room.

Stairs lead to the first floor where there is a family bathroom and three good sized bedrooms with the master having a walk-in dressing room and en-suite facilities. A further staircase leads to the second floor where there are a further three bedrooms and another bathroom.

The property has the benefit of a separate coach house facility which could be utilised for various uses, comprising on the ground floor a kitchen/utility, games room, WC and then upstairs are a further three rooms.

Set on a substantial plot with ample parking, garage area and south facing gardens which are mainly set to lawn. The garden had past planning consent which has now expired, but could be considered favourably for re-instatement.

Located on the south side of Bridlington, Cardigan House is at the junction of Shaftesbury Road and Cardigan Road.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.