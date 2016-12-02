Property: Cardigan Road, Bridlington, £350,000

A stunning and unique period detached property situated in a highly sought after location on the south side of Bridlington.

The seaside town of Bridlington has much to offer with amenities situated close to the property including the new innovative leisure centre, the Spa Theatre and the award winning sandy south beach and promenade, which offer outdoor pools and chalets.

Plus local supermarkets, restaurants, retail outlets and regular public transport links to neighbouring towns, villages and cities.

Occupying a substantial plot on Cardigan Road, offering real curb appeal for any passers-by, this magnificently presented residence still retains many of its original features and boasts highly spacious living accommodation throughout. This late period property internally comprises a grand entrance hall, very sizeable lounge and dining room complete with ornate fireplaces, sunroom with open fire, bespoke country style kitchen, walk in pantry and shower room to the ground floor.

Four good sized bedrooms, with an en-suite and dressing room to the master and family bathroom to the first floor and one further bedroom, with an en-suite to the second floor.

Externally offering extensive terraced rear gardens with private lawned area with flower beds and foliage plus a large driveway providing off road parking for numerous vehicles.

The property also benefits from having gas central heating, a wealth of original timber framed windows which flood the home with light and a garage complete with utility room, additional WC and a coal room.

Contact Hunters on 01262 674252 for more details.